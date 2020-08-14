Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Trans pimp charged with human trafficking! Phuket eyed for travel bubble pilot? || August 14

PHUKET XTRA - August 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Cambodian transgender madam charged with human trafficking! |:| Phuket eyed for travel bubble trial next month |:| 17 new Covid cases in Thailand! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 14 August 2020, 06:55PM

Comment on this story

Be the first to comment.

 

UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution
Revival of global flights tops agenda, Phuket cited best suited to receive first international tourists
House grills Nate over ‘Boss’ move
Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indefinite flight ban! Two dead in latest bombing? Rainy Phuket! || August 13
Four-day holiday announced for Sept  
Phuket wet weather forecast to continue
Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive
New status sought for Thai soup
Virus pushes Britain into record recession as Auckland locks down
No end in sight for flights ban
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Trash fire raises public health alarm! Resignation over Boss Red Bull! || August 12
Patong to host big bike event
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday
Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

 

Phuket community
Missing Brit found safe

@Tbird No one to blame except himself ! Being that drunk and driving a bike and having an accident...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

@lalala Going to KZ ? Yeah,that must be the perfect place if one doesn't like Thailand"s c...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Also: The photo in the article depicts a happy, healthy looking chap. When I met him, he looked like...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

DeK: Self-Preservation requires me to be vague. Lalala: You got it about right. Don't come here ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

Hubert K...your explanation does not negate the fact that Phuket - and for me whole LOS - is a rip o...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

If they are going to do it this way as a trial then hope no untested before boarding Thai nationals ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

Mr Timothy,Mr.Kurt As in any other country of the world there are regions more expensive than other...(Read More)

Revival of global flights tops agenda, Phuket cited best suited to receive first international tourists

Other countries allow flights in & just require a 14 day quarantine (in many places self-imposed...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

Not have to put energy in setting up things who will not be used. Must be insane to travel to Phuket...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

I'm looking at the link to this article on PN's home page directly under a (much bigger) ban...(Read More)

 

