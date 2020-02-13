Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13

PHUKET XTRA - February 13 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Terminal 21 Korat reopens |:| Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens |:| Morality studies in schools |:| Surrogate network bust in Bangkok |:| Tourism Ministry considers collecting fees Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 13 February 2020, 05:25PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize
Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout
Cambodia welcomes liner - Anutin not convinced cruise ship virus-free
Virus death toll surges as China changes way it counts cases
B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga
New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Virus screening for cruise tourists! Thousands wash down massacre sites! || February 12
Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket
Youth flaunting home-made gun kills friend
Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captains charged

"so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured". T...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Thousands of people who have stopped at many ports over a period of less than two weeks are allowed ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Pascale Hatred toward Thais is a common theme in this forum, as you will have noted. It comes from ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Pascale On the losing side....(Read More)

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

Shuttling around all over Phuket different locations with 1 spraying machine only? That will help in...(Read More)

B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga

Good maintenance and continues pre-checks always pay off. Don't do it, and give way/try a happen...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Many cruise ships, even from Singapore ( with 40+ coronavirus patients) are allowed to disembark pas...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Comendments to the Harbours Department for thier committment to future safety on the waters. Just ta...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

SSDD. Will probably be another year of beautiful cars in a parade with little actual racing....(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

Once again, it comes down to ineffective government. Sit any marine department official on the chane...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Overseas Property Show
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
La Boucherie

 