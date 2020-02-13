PHUKET XTRA - February 13 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Terminal 21 Korat reopens |:| Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens |:| Morality studies in schools |:| Surrogate network bust in Bangkok |:| Tourism Ministry considers collecting fees Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 13 February 2020, 05:25PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
"so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured". T...(Read More)
Thousands of people who have stopped at many ports over a period of less than two weeks are allowed ...(Read More)
@Pascale Hatred toward Thais is a common theme in this forum, as you will have noted. It comes from ...(Read More)
@Pascale On the losing side....(Read More)
Shuttling around all over Phuket different locations with 1 spraying machine only? That will help in...(Read More)
Good maintenance and continues pre-checks always pay off. Don't do it, and give way/try a happen...(Read More)
Many cruise ships, even from Singapore ( with 40+ coronavirus patients) are allowed to disembark pas...(Read More)
Comendments to the Harbours Department for thier committment to future safety on the waters. Just ta...(Read More)
SSDD. Will probably be another year of beautiful cars in a parade with little actual racing....(Read More)
Once again, it comes down to ineffective government. Sit any marine department official on the chane...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.