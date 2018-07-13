|
PHUKET XTRA - July 13 |:|Three young men arrested for kidnapping a woman near KhonKaen province have told police their victim owed them over 350 000 baht for illicit drugs. |:| Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket
Friday 13 July 2018, 05:41PM
