PHUKET XTRA - February 26 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Coronavirus update plus ’Phuket OK’ tagline for tourism confidence |:| Hookahs get bar owner arrested |:| British man rescued after 3 days adrift off Phuket |:| Phuket officials’ talk New Year road crash death toll Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 26 February 2020, 05:32PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Phuket OK ... have medical experts declared that Phuket is ok in relation to Covid19? Or should thes...(Read More)
I stay away from Chinese tourists. I don’t leave my home without my Word war 1 style gas mask that...(Read More)
I too read this story ages ago, amazing how it needs bkk police to come and sort it out, right under...(Read More)
R... Read the article you clown. It states: "... install high-voltage power lines in the area.&...(Read More)
Age is but a number, experience is what counts. ...(Read More)
What is foreign minister Don's education, his skills at foreign level policies. What foreign wor...(Read More)
With the strong easterly wind, why mr Turner didn't set course to Trang? And if that was to high...(Read More)
So as usual they lied- who is surprised? One wonders the true nature of Corona Virus in Thailand gi...(Read More)
The Phuket Government should simply know who Thai are living/staying on Phuket. Something normal and...(Read More)
@goldwing. Lol ! That's so paranoid.Maybe time for you to buy a hazmat suit.It will protect you...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.