1- Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
2- Thanathorn disqualified as MP
3- Man slays son-in-law who spurned family's wedding party
4- Airlines told to work for lower tax
PHUKET XTRA - November 21 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com #PVCPhuket || Convict Escapes Through Bathroom Window of Police Station |:| Thanathorn disqualified |:| Angry Father Murders Son-In-Law in Front of Family |:| Budget Airlines Look to Compromise for Fuel Tax Cut |:| More CCTV in Patong
Thursday 21 November 2019, 05:05PM
1- Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
2- Thanathorn disqualified as MP
3- Man slays son-in-law who spurned family's wedding party
4- Airlines told to work for lower tax
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Well, it seems 'the sky is the limit'. But thai tourist numbers are already over the hill. ...(Read More)
Is it really a good idea to release all these pythons in the 'jungle' on Phuket? Perhaps a g...(Read More)
After reading this article, the thought popped up to make a nice tv thai opera show of the whole hap...(Read More)
All connected to a network, that is proven to be poorly maintained. I hope it works, but history sho...(Read More)
Why do I think this is just an exercise to give people a false sense of security. No real mention of...(Read More)
Great...so now you can go back and watch people drown...but make sure the cameras don't home in ...(Read More)
Ha, Ha- how many cameras have we seen announced and 'installed' over the years'? Funny ...(Read More)
Nice sat pic of the formerly salt water lagoon before Laguna filled in the beach. ...(Read More)
Well, this costly CCTV system is at least good for one thing, and that is to monitor the beach life ...(Read More)
Gerry,,, I fully understand that, but you seem to quick to belittle me, and in the process completel...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.