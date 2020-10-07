Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thais split on reopening? 13 teachers charged in school abuse scandal! || October 7

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thais split on reopening? 13 teachers charged in school abuse scandal! || October 7

PHUKET XTRA - October 7 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket tourists to arrive after Vegetarian Festival |:| Thais split on reopening |:| 13 teachers, assistants charged over student abuse |:| Murderer’s life sentenced reduced to 20 years |:| 15 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 7 October 2020, 07:46PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket hospital defends treatment of woman who died of horseshoe crab poisoning
Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor
The Nai Harn Phuket rated No. 2 in Thailand in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award
VIP investors could skip quarantine
Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief’s murder case
Sarasas teachers set to face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s Covid dilemma: Reopen or economic collapse? Horeshoe crab claims 1! || October 6
Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate
All visa extensions in effect from Nov 1
Thais warned against ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on TikTok
Heavy weather warning for the south
Government readies swift vaccinations sweep
‘Reopen now or face collapse’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Zoo shooting as rare animals missing! ’Red Notice’ for Red Bull heir, alleged cop killer! || October 5
Phuket woman dies after eating young horseshoe crab

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

No comment 8=))) oh sorry now a word occurs to me...inability....(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

@ Nasa12 And "ho" is paying for it ? Or you mean a "ho" is paying for it ?...(Read More)

Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief’s murder case

These parks, wildlife and conservation agencies are cesspools of corruption, with illegal trade in a...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

@Pascale That's exactly what I recommended a while ago ! Those who wish to write down their thou...(Read More)

VIP investors could skip quarantine

This is a wonderful idea since VIPs with power and money cannot have Covid-19. Proof of some: Pres...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

Governor afraid that foreigners bring Covid-19 to Phuket during Veg Festival. So, they are not welco...(Read More)

VIP investors could skip quarantine

Nice to see VIPs are Covid-free. Looks like a Chinese funded fire sale of Thai assets is about to ta...(Read More)

Government readies swift vaccinations sweep

The world is waiting for vaccines and vaccinations. But vaccination not tackles the Covid-19 virus c...(Read More)

VIP investors could skip quarantine

another stupid idea, from the ministry of complete morons...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

when will they admit, these are Chinese business men looking to rip off struggling businesses in Phu...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand

 