Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extended! Police probe why they let alleged cop killer walk? || July 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extended! Police probe why they let alleged cop killer walk? || July 27

PHUKET XTRA - July 27 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Police, OAG probe why they let cop killer get away with it |:| Immigration visa amnesty extension announced, details here! |:| Patong bomber escaped, recaptured Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 27 July 2020, 07:46PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis
Another turtle nest found north of Phuket
Phuket students hold anti-government protest
Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces
Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover
OAG under pressure to break silence
Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police
Vietnam suspends wildlife trade as pandemic prods action
Phuket Property Guide: Covid Crash – The real deal
Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’
Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Red Bull cop killer gets away with it! Covid impacts Phuket Vegetarian Festival? || July 24
Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road
Wild tiger population on course to double numbers
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID hit

 

Phuket community
Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces

How 'convenient' for these witnesses to have appeared after all this time. One wonders what...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

The attorney general 'only heard about the decision from media coverage'? If this is (unbeli...(Read More)

Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces

What about the fact that he was never tested for alcohol, and witness testimony at the time said he ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

How they want to restart with domestic tourism who have money to spend and closed borders ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

'as if they are worried that any plan announced will be perceived as a promise' TAT have no ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

Sir Burr, only problem with the whole 'its Phuket own fault' is the whole south is doing jus...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

...people involved and try to clear the issue on the spot and at a low level if possible. Thats simp...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

I agree with Island man that you have corruption in every country. The disadvantage of developed cou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

@ CaptainJack, I agree with you, however tourists come with flight return ticket. Is possible that t...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

The Attorney-General learned the 'dropping' from the media, as he is on upcountry inspection...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
M Beach Club Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 