PHUKET XTRA - July 27 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Police, OAG probe why they let cop killer get away with it |:| Immigration visa amnesty extension announced, details here! |:| Patong bomber escaped, recaptured Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 27 July 2020, 07:46PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
How 'convenient' for these witnesses to have appeared after all this time. One wonders what...(Read More)
The attorney general 'only heard about the decision from media coverage'? If this is (unbeli...(Read More)
What about the fact that he was never tested for alcohol, and witness testimony at the time said he ...(Read More)
How they want to restart with domestic tourism who have money to spend and closed borders ...(Read More)
'as if they are worried that any plan announced will be perceived as a promise' TAT have no ...(Read More)
Sir Burr, only problem with the whole 'its Phuket own fault' is the whole south is doing jus...(Read More)
...people involved and try to clear the issue on the spot and at a low level if possible. Thats simp...(Read More)
I agree with Island man that you have corruption in every country. The disadvantage of developed cou...(Read More)
@ CaptainJack, I agree with you, however tourists come with flight return ticket. Is possible that t...(Read More)
The Attorney-General learned the 'dropping' from the media, as he is on upcountry inspection...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.