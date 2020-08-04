Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA - August 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Cabinet approved broadening law on growing medical cannabis |:| Cop killed in gambling shootout |:| CAAT lifts entry ban on foreigner group |:| Charges recommended for Boss Red Bull Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 07:42PM

Phuket community
Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

It is a small step forward that high ranking Thai Officials admit that there are influential people....(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

Doesn't matter what they say unless a deal is cut with papa- he'll never see the inside of a...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

......because his blood alcohol level was so high, he would have been unable to drive.... I like tha...(Read More)

Prayut tries to quell grave public concern over ‘Boss’ case

If someone is deliberately run off the road on their motorbike why would an autopsy reveal gunshot w...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

Shwe, I was told that jet sky happening in the water is in the portfolio of the Phuket Marine Office...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

Would be interesting what this now retired admiral did fight 'influentials' during his servi...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Another sign of low maintenance and negligence from local authorities. This area, which could be con...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

@Kurt/ Capricornball At the time of my comment it was already confirmed on here and on other new...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

The ferry shown in the photo has hardly any reserve buoyancy. Tons of over coming water on deck made...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Seeing the little free board of that ferry, the vessel is absolutely not seaworthy when waves are 2-...(Read More)

 

