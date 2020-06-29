BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand nightlife gears up for restart! Phuket road deaths steady? || June 29

PHUKET XTRA - June 29 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Covid lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road death rate |:| Emergency decree extended |:| Nightlife to reopen, some foreigners allowed |:| 7 new COVID cases in Thailand! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 29 June 2020, 07:14PM

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in
COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths
Sirinath National Park readies for reopening
TAT reworks healthcare tourism goal
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, four-day weekend
Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest
EU delays decision on border reopening to ‘safe countries’
Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need
‘Back to basics’ tourism urged to restart the economy
Explosive device falls from tree in front of Patong hotel
US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong
State banks to offer free meals to needy
IMF approves emergency funding for pandemic-hit Myanmar
PM urges Asean travel relaunch
Phuket community
Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest

The article failed to mention that officials did find a lunch special of turtle steak and eggs at on...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s Water Crisis

Simple. Infrastructure has not kept pace with development. No new building permits until sorted. Rei...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

About that States Bank food hand out, it is just a planning. Right? Well, Banks are not just good sa...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, four-day weekend

So, schools open just 3 days, than again 4 days closed? Does it make sense? Why not just open next w...(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

Seven more years than this road killer returns free as a birth to Thailand. Will be welcomed as the ...(Read More)

Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

It's ok Dek, when you grip wild around you for having last word about 'beach sea breeze'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

Sandbar: Phuket needs a SOLID economic base with LARGE percentage of environment friendly industrie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

Great comments. Let's all hold hands and sing "Kum ba yah"!...(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

Light blame on police?? Help me please, I'm dying of laughter....(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

{............ said the state of emergency had nothing to do with politics and it “has had no impac...(Read More)

 

