PHUKET XTRA - July 22 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Visa amnesty extension approved |:| Emergency decree extended |:| Phuket Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to Bangkok |:| Foreign inmates to teach English in prisons? |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 22 July 2020, 07:21PM
Great Burmese workers can stay at Trisara , what a waste of energy is this government generating ...(Read More)
Well! Reading the comments on here, it seems the Governor should speak to PN posters first, and get ...(Read More)
...how good they did.after looking at their T-shirts and caps .And of course they have to tell every...(Read More)
@Kurt There are those who join photo sessions and there are those who like to patting themselves o...(Read More)
"Its their country,they should deal it themselves,it's up to them" Excellent Lalala !...(Read More)
Well well 11000 to 21000 Bath for 1 night on this places. ...(Read More)
Kurt, you are correct.. as long as there are foreigners stupid enough cleaning the beaches and other...(Read More)
@CaptainJack69. 'Confusion creating' is a great thing in LOS. If it goes wrong than 'we...(Read More)
...who just 'supervise volunteers from under the trees. Their participation is just joining phot...(Read More)
Governor, tell Phuket inhabitants how much budget there is for keeping beaches daily clean ( nr 1 t...(Read More)
