PHUKET XTRA - February 2 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand COVID cases surpass 20K |:| Protest in Bangkok over Myanmar coup |:| Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of elections |:| Johnson & Johnson seeks to register vaccine in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 2 February 2021, 06:45PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I feel sorry for the people of Myanmar, but since this story is about Thailand too, I hope this some...(Read More)
Perhaps the German was drunk, maybe he drove to quick, but the picture is clearly showing another mo...(Read More)
TWO months of discharge? What a dramatic time thing, just for municipal election? Wow. Is 4 weeks n...(Read More)
That small shallow lagoon between Naiharn Lake and the Naiharn beach is often the location of danger...(Read More)
Parents are liable for their kids and bad swimmers should use swimmingpools in stead of sea. The li...(Read More)
Whenever I go to Naiharn beach the lifeguards are always keeping a close watch on their smartphones ...(Read More)
The ironing diplomatic words are spoken. Given each other 'face'. Now comes the time of wait...(Read More)
I hope to read later in press, before election day., about personal profiles of Mayor and councillor...(Read More)
Thailand Officialdom acts by 'order'. Officials always wait for 'orders' from above....(Read More)
It is not a coup. Its just an adjustment of an inappropriate female run government. Gillard sent Au...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.