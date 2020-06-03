Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand cases declining! Phuket buses relaunch soon? Celebrating HM Queen’s birthday! || June 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand cases declining! Phuket buses relaunch soon? Celebrating HM Queen’s birthday! || June 3

PHUKET XTRA - June 3 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thais celebrate HM Queen’s birthday! |:| Phuket bus services relaunch this weekend |:| 1 new COVID case in Thailand, 9th straight day of zero infections for Phuket! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 3 June 2020, 05:58PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Phuket confirms ninth consecutive day of no fresh COVID cases
Phuket bus services set for weekend relaunch
UK’s Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong
Big push for domestic tourism
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen June 15! A July Songkran? 1 new COVID case in Thailand! || June 2
Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew
Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases today.
One new national COVID death confirmed, one new case
Thai hotels on the chopping block
Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Last Phuket COVID patient discharged! Land, sea borders open! Beaches still closed? || June 1
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

Kurt is correct..Italy for example opens travel for all European countries, Spain and others followi...(Read More)

Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA

@Galong Who says water splashing events would be allowed ?...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

A lot of thai 'pumping around money' is going to take place, not generating 'income mone...(Read More)

Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

Chamber of Commerce President surprised that Phuket Governor 'silently' opened the Phuket to...(Read More)

Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

@Dek, is this your 'comment' on a article in The Phuket News? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

@Pascale. Yes, foreign people all over Europe already booking their summer holidays in european cou...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

@ DeK, BangkokPost published that 70% of the THAI shareholders are foreign....(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Nice for many workers that Phuket airports opens 15 June. But from where the 'High riding Hopes&...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

What's the problem with dogs? This is Buddhist nation where dogs are regarded in Buddhist though...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

wow some people have an inflated importance about themselves, given that local customs and tradition...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 