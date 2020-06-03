PHUKET XTRA - June 3 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thais celebrate HM Queen’s birthday! |:| Phuket bus services relaunch this weekend |:| 1 new COVID case in Thailand, 9th straight day of zero infections for Phuket! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 3 June 2020, 05:58PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Kurt is correct..Italy for example opens travel for all European countries, Spain and others followi...(Read More)
@Galong Who says water splashing events would be allowed ?...(Read More)
A lot of thai 'pumping around money' is going to take place, not generating 'income mone...(Read More)
Chamber of Commerce President surprised that Phuket Governor 'silently' opened the Phuket to...(Read More)
@Dek, is this your 'comment' on a article in The Phuket News? ...(Read More)
@Pascale. Yes, foreign people all over Europe already booking their summer holidays in european cou...(Read More)
@ DeK, BangkokPost published that 70% of the THAI shareholders are foreign....(Read More)
Nice for many workers that Phuket airports opens 15 June. But from where the 'High riding Hopes&...(Read More)
What's the problem with dogs? This is Buddhist nation where dogs are regarded in Buddhist though...(Read More)
wow some people have an inflated importance about themselves, given that local customs and tradition...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.