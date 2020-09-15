PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa round-up! Army ready for protest riots? Killer ex-minister! || September 15

PHUKET XTRA - September 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Ex-Minister confesses to kidnapping, murder |:| Thai visa round-up, what we now know |:| Another long holiday in the works |:| Micro-schools could be the future |:| Army denies stockpiling riot gear for protests Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 15 September 2020, 06:31PM