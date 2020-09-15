Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa round-up! Army ready for protest riots? Killer ex-minister! || September 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa round-up! Army ready for protest riots? Killer ex-minister! || September 15

PHUKET XTRA - September 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Ex-Minister confesses to kidnapping, murder |:| Thai visa round-up, what we now know |:| Another long holiday in the works |:| Micro-schools could be the future |:| Army denies stockpiling riot gear for protests Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 15 September 2020, 06:31PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas
Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action
New partnership between Thanyapura, Phuket and StemCells21, Bangkok
Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy
Electricity outage to hit Patong 
Police make quick work of mobile phone thief
AustCham Briefing, Sundowners return to Phuket with TAT guest speaker
Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth
Micro-school ‘shows need for reforms’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More rain in Thailand as Phuket weather looks wet! Fridays to be weekly holiday? || September 14
Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin
Phuket artists continue food security charity drive
Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor
Power outage to affect road beside Wat Chalong
THA draws up support plan

 

Phuket community
OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@JohnC, lift the brain blinds. It doesn't matter where someone is to comment. Right? Understand ...(Read More)

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

Why not all the time once in 14 days a 4 day holiday? That would be great 'injections' by go...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@kurt Can hope you will be leaving soon too? Would be the best news ever on this site....(Read More)

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth

Wow,find Phosphine ? on an rocky planet other than earth ! How many rocky planets to we knew? What ...(Read More)

Former anti-corruption chief aiming to restore faith in Thailand’s justice system

Sounds like a job for the mission impossible team. You have a very steep uphill battle. good luck wi...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

No foreign tourists will come with that useless fit to fly paper ( how much to pay for that?) and ne...(Read More)

Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin

The drive to and from Saphan Hin is infinitely more dangerous than a solitary croc. I never underst...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

as soon as 1 country defies W.H.O. and ignores their non science based corona virus PCR test and all...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Another example which proofs that NOT to invest anything in LOS is the only right choice. Luckily ne...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

@Kurt . Countries like Italy or Greece will be happy to hear that they have to welcome every boat w...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 