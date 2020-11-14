BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA VIDEO: Thai hotel had guest jailed, TripAdvisor doesn’t forget! ’Smart Pier’ project? || November 13

PHUKET XTRA VIDEO: Thai hotel had guest jailed, TripAdvisor doesn’t forget! ’Smart Pier’ project? || November 13

PHUKET XTRA - November 13 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com ’Smart piers’ to be developed in Andaman provinces |:| Nearly US$1 bn in ketamine seized |:| TAT reveals tourist entry numbers |:| TripAdvisor warns people of Thai resort that had guest jailed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 14 November 2020, 11:49AM

https://youtu.be/i3AzbgMucIo

