PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai caught in swim back from Malaysia! Thailand extends flight ban! || April 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai caught in swim back from Malaysia! Thailand extends flight ban! || April 15

PHUKET XTRA - April 15 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Flight ban extended to April 30 |:| Thai man tries to swim from Malaysia |:| Man busted for selling fake health certificates |:| Provinces loosening lockdowns? |:| 30 new cases in Thailand, Phuket hits 191 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 06:54PM

Phuket community
Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@ematt, USA has a lot of ' Corona home problems' at hands. Perhaps sending planes for these...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Ok Ro,so please wear your fancy gown,gloves and a mask and start preparing the food for the needy.An...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

The thousands ( more than 610,000) cancellations are telling something about mentality ( scam), and...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

"...some 1,327 Americans are still in Phuket waiting to return home". They waited until ...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Pascale... another idiotic comment, time to seek medical intervention, in Australia those preparing...(Read More)

Water supply outage to affect Patong, Karon, Kata

Did they contact the experts like Ro./CJ69 before the announcement was made ? ...(Read More)

Coronavirus aid rejectees raise ruckus at ministry

More over-reliance on .05 % filtration masks by ill informed citizenry-just like at the sub-district...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

@Ro. As you know how to do it better,please provide the next 100 meals.Maybe finally you will get t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

I hate those people who smoking while waiting for traffic light. I just met one in chaofa esso inter...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

"Bang Tao is a community where residents consistently go about their daily lives...." Reli...(Read More)

 

