PHUKET XTRA - February 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Ten cops linked to COVID gambling den |:| 1 new Covid death |:| Phuket municipal elections heat up |:| Human trials for Thai vaccine in March |:| Myanmar coup leader reaches out to Thai Junta Chief Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 10 February 2021, 06:38PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
As usual Kurt you failed to understand my comment. I said that she WILL get way with it. Look up the...(Read More)
And were are they starting these trials? Not enough covid in Thailand to do any reasonable trial bey...(Read More)
Fascinated, I am not sure. This kind of people who do nothing for welfare of Thai people, only '...(Read More)
It’s a marketing piece nothing more nobody can predict what is going to happen in the next 12-18 m...(Read More)
Is it not crazy, 1 buys a 'freehold' condo ( within the 49%) , neighbor condo apt falls in 5...(Read More)
the WHO official press release has said they even if there is 100% vaccination, social distancing, t...(Read More)
the tourists want to come but the covid interventions are too drastic to be economically and logisti...(Read More)
there's plenty of co-ordination between the law enforcement agencies when it comes to splitting ...(Read More)
Mr Natha preach for own market/developer club. They instead should work with Government, skipping th...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.