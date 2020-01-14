THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck jumper rescued! Uncle, nephew caught with 120kg of marijuana? || January 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck jumper rescued! Uncle, nephew caught with 120kg of marijuana? || January 14

PHUKET XTRA - January 14 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Base jumper rescued! |:| Uncle, nephew caught with 120k of weed |:| Infected tourist recovering |:| Army chiefs to sign security pact |:| More death in far south insurgency Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 05:45PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Frenchman detained after lighting cigarette mid-flight to Phuket
German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark
Tesco purchase tempts CP
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China
Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach
Marine experts confirm dwarf fin whale killed by human activity
Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel four-storey fall
Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murderous taxi drivers? Cockfight sees 60 arrested! Rival rallies sees thousands! || January 13
Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town
Coronavirus-infected Chinese tourist being treated in Thailand
Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen
Thepkrasattri man wins B2.29mn townhouse in Red Cross fair lucky draw
60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Would it not be normal to have at least the taxi license suspended of the 2 attempting murderers? At...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

A tuk tuk without a tuk tuk driver? Oh, of course, don't touch any member of the Phuket Transpor...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

A Immigration Office handles affairs of foreigners. Than you can not come out with 'brief Engli...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Well, I'm glad they cleared that up....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

The Danish embassy reinstated issuing the letter after complaints from their citizens. The only thre...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

Oh boy, more family fun on Phuket! Apparently a special this week: If you are a tuk-tuk driver and ...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

K, with your comment you did show your ignorance.Gold is an important part of Thai society.Not only ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

How can they possibly be released on bail. As they are taxis, one can only assume the next few month...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

What kind of person... criticizes an elderly crime victim with asinine comments like this? Appalling...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

@K.Sorry to hear that officials didn't answer your question directly on here.Maybe they did not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 