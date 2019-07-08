Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School lunch corruption? Clam charges! Man kills wife at mistress’ home! || July 8

PHUKET XTRA - July 8 School lunch corruption |:| Man kills wife at mistress’ home |:| Charges after actress’ clam cook-out |:| Street Sweeper performs CPR! |:| Murder suspect arrested Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 8 July 2019, 06:26PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass
18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle
Police arrest man for murder of woman found on trash pile
Electricity outage in Chalong
Phuket Poll: The cost of living in paradise
PM Prayut’s formal Phuket visit itinerary revealed
Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat
Five arrested for drugs in three days, motorbikes and pickup truck seized
Chalong Underpass to remain open for grand opening
Rescued Baby dugong named ‘Yamil’
Scheduled blackout to hit Nai Yang, Sakoo
Nine more accused of ’seasteading’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Whale’s jaw hacked off! Baby dugong naming contest! Scrambling for lifeguards? || July 5
Police identify suspect for murder of woman found on trash pile
Mains water outage in Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

The gentleman's name was Steve Williams Winters. He was the manager at Fiji Palms located in Ao ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat

Indeed, all just paper safety. Passenger & crew manifests, make it more easy to know who died or...(Read More)

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

Pipes just not break off. That only happens when pipes are rotten. Such factory, as it is in the mi...(Read More)

Consumer confidence at 21-month low

No confidence in present politics, weak purchasing power ( many people live in debts, just pay inter...(Read More)

Corruption rife in schools, study finds

How much nicer to live here if life is 30% cheaper when there would be no corruption....(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel your comments are totally insensitive. Blame the drowning victims?? There are lifeguards on b...(Read More)

Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket

Not to nit-pick, but since the Phoenix disaster aren't we all supposed to wear flotation vests o...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

"and i(sic) suggest people use eyes, brain and reason(sic) because its (sic) real life and not ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: The cost of living in paradise

Wow, limit your responses much. Not a good way to get valuable data. At least include a section for ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

and i suggest people use eyes, brain and reason because its real life and not just kindergarden...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 