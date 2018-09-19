THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Saltie’ croc! Billions in drugs seized! Girl mauled by dogs! || Sept. 19

PHUKET XTRA - September 19 ’Saltie’ croc to be relocated |:| Dogs maul girl to death |:| Gov’t to splash B151 mn for floods |:| B2 billion of drugs gone |:| Epic paintings stolen Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 05:34PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Major power blackout to affect Karon
Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Early morning shooting! King Power graft case? Senior cops FIRED! || Sept. 18
Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police
Tourists stranded as Phuket weather, Typhoon Mangkhut affects flights
Phuket weather warning remains in force
Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police
Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murderer gets 8 years! Stranded, then rescued? Phuket mops up! || Sept. 17
Man found hanged beside Phuket’s busiest road
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far
Go Eco Phuket clean-up nets a ton of rubbish at Coral Island
Patong PEA announces electricity shut-off for tomorrow

 

Phuket community
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018

 