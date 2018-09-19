|
PHUKET XTRA - September 19 ’Saltie’ croc to be relocated |:| Dogs maul girl to death |:| Gov’t to splash B151 mn for floods |:| B2 billion of drugs gone |:| Epic paintings stolen Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 19 September 2018, 05:34PM
"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)
Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)
Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)
Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)
Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)
Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)
Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)
Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)
Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)
From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)
