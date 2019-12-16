PHUKET XTRA - December 16 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Search fails to find missing couple |:| Safety drill causes real death! |:| Bangkok protest ruffles feathers |:| Teen accused of being hitman |:| Woman seeks mystery rescuer! |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 16 December 2019, 05:32PM
