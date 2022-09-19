PHUKET XTRA - September 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson
1 - Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash
2 - Kathu road safety campaign launched
3 - Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer
Monday 19 September 2022, 05:53PM
@CaptainB: which would not have protected him from breaking his neck....(Read More)
@Kurt No nonsense at all.Everyone should be cautious especially when driving some kind of vehicle ...(Read More)
And now you know why I never hire a car or bike when I visit. Stay in Baan Lamai and walk everywher...(Read More)
Now the cops have to be ordered to do their jobs- classic. I'd be looking at who gets the envelo...(Read More)
Patong police seems to be good friends with mr Kittpong. While busy with many criminal activities j...(Read More)
@JohnC, your question holds wishfull thinking. Boys in brown have no job pride, miss often honesty,...(Read More)
What is the Chalong Mayor nonsense talking? How can one excercise care and caution when riding a mac...(Read More)
Good uck with that. There has already a campaign to reduce single use plastic bags at convenience s...(Read More)
This phases plan has many loopholes. With a bit of kick off work to do for the plastic entepreneurs ...(Read More)
When are the brown bears going to stop targeting foreigners on motorbikes just because they class th...(Read More)
