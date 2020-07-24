PHUKET XTRA - July 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Red Bull cop killer gets away with it! |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes COVID hit |:| 10 new cases in Thailand today |:| Unemployment payouts extended for 3 months Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 24 July 2020, 07:41PM
"It’s Thai justice" my idea of justice, seems different to Thailands.. certainly in law,...(Read More)
Dek, instead of "breaking" the rules, again,(editor has a lot to asnwer to) and attacking ...(Read More)
Diddums lose first place in the world economy den? Never mind mummy will make some apple pie for lit...(Read More)
A fair few soldiers returning from America had been infected. Keep the diseased Americans out....(Read More)
He's still got his teeth. ...(Read More)
So, this is the time to block Myanmar labour coming back. Their previous jobs should now be offered ...(Read More)
Was the truck parked beside or on the road? 'Dark' truck, at dark part of the bypass? One c...(Read More)
Well the father of the boy is nr 2 richest man in Thailand.... This outcome is a blow in the face of...(Read More)
@CaptJack69 Obviously you like to live in a banana republic. Same as many other serial whinger on h...(Read More)
It’s Thai justice - not uncommon in other parts of Asia and Africa - families lose a breadwinner t...(Read More)
