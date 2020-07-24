Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Red Bull cop killer gets away with it! Covid impacts Phuket Vegetarian Festival? || July 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Red Bull cop killer gets away with it! Covid impacts Phuket Vegetarian Festival? || July 24

PHUKET XTRA - July 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Red Bull cop killer gets away with it! |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes COVID hit |:| 10 new cases in Thailand today |:| Unemployment payouts extended for 3 months Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 24 July 2020, 07:41PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road
Wild tiger population on course to double numbers
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID hit
A second wave can be quelled, say health bigwigs
Navy drone intercepts diesel smuggler off Phuket
Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China’s ‘new tyranny’
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man steals ambulance? Murder chargers in Lumpini rape case! || July 23
Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun
Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga
Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway
China launch Mars probe in space race with US
Thailand to be star player in COVID success story doco
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand emergency decree extended! Visa amnesty approved! || July 22

 

Phuket community
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

"It’s Thai justice" my idea of justice, seems different to Thailands.. certainly in law,...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Dek, instead of "breaking" the rules, again,(editor has a lot to asnwer to) and attacking ...(Read More)

Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China’s ‘new tyranny’

Diddums lose first place in the world economy den? Never mind mummy will make some apple pie for lit...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

A fair few soldiers returning from America had been infected. Keep the diseased Americans out....(Read More)

Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51

He's still got his teeth. ...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

So, this is the time to block Myanmar labour coming back. Their previous jobs should now be offered ...(Read More)

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road

Was the truck parked beside or on the road? 'Dark' truck, at dark part of the bypass? One c...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Well the father of the boy is nr 2 richest man in Thailand.... This outcome is a blow in the face of...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

@CaptJack69 Obviously you like to live in a banana republic. Same as many other serial whinger on h...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

It’s Thai justice - not uncommon in other parts of Asia and Africa - families lose a breadwinner t...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 