PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Princess enters race for PM! No charges over baby stingrays? Vietnam dissident missing? || Feb. 8

PHUKET XTRA - February 8 WILDCARD: Princess enters race for Thailand Prime Minister |:| Phuket airport prepare for more flights! |:| No charged for allegedly catching baby stingrays |:| Investigating missing Vietnamese dissident Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 8 February 2019, 06:35PM

 

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

"All the fault of that stupid underwater rock..." Yep,exactly the kind of "decent com...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

"More than 8 month overflowed by water" Nonsense ! " Call in foreign water management...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Pfff, writing the same comment twice? Or is there more than one K ?Pfff...(Read More)

Princess to run for Prime Minister in election shocker

This could make things interesting!...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

"Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day," in your haste, to once again criticiz...(Read More)

Araibi in jail until August

Well, if Mr Araibi was ( recorded) playing football with his team during the time of the crime, than...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

These plywood tour boats get bigger and bigger in size. Are there regulations about compulsory reser...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

All the fault of that stupid underwater rock. If it wasn't there nothing would have happen. :...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Why let the truth hurt their continuous greedy exploitation of the island. Forget all that water sho...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Mr Araibi is not a australian! Pfff...(Read More)

 

