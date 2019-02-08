|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - February 8 WILDCARD: Princess enters race for Thailand Prime Minister |:| Phuket airport prepare for more flights! |:| No charged for allegedly catching baby stingrays |:| Investigating missing Vietnamese dissident Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 8 February 2019, 06:35PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
"All the fault of that stupid underwater rock..." Yep,exactly the kind of "decent com...(Read More)
"More than 8 month overflowed by water" Nonsense ! " Call in foreign water management...(Read More)
Pfff, writing the same comment twice? Or is there more than one K ?Pfff...(Read More)
This could make things interesting!...(Read More)
"Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day," in your haste, to once again criticiz...(Read More)
Well, if Mr Araibi was ( recorded) playing football with his team during the time of the crime, than...(Read More)
These plywood tour boats get bigger and bigger in size. Are there regulations about compulsory reser...(Read More)
All the fault of that stupid underwater rock. If it wasn't there nothing would have happen. :...(Read More)
Why let the truth hurt their continuous greedy exploitation of the island. Forget all that water sho...(Read More)
Mr Araibi is not a australian! Pfff...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.