BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier ushers in new deep south airport as insurgent group marks anniversary || March 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier ushers in new deep south airport as insurgent group marks anniversary || March 15

PHUKET XTRA - March 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Elbow striker during heated football match |:| University student dies during hazing ritual |:| Ministry reports hong Kong COVID strain |:| Easing of COVID controls expected |:| Premier welcome Betong Airport day after insurgent group’s anniversary Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 15 March 2022, 05:27PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises
Roi Rim Lay heads to Kamala
More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket
Deadly strikes rock Ukraine despite talks with Russia
Phuket marks 405 new COVID cases, four new deaths
Ministry reports Hong Kong COVID strain
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal car crash involving top cop’s son, Elephant Day buffets, Forest ranger manhunt || March 14
Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay areas
Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid
Phuket Heroines Festival in full flight
Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government
Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine: US media
Fear over ‘new bug strain’
Phuket marks 443 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

In short, Thailand is a developing country in terms of tourism. They are short-sighted and only thi...(Read More)

More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket

phucket best place...(Read More)

Ministry reports Hong Kong COVID strain

When will this madness end? Can't people see that the countries with strictest lockdown measures...(Read More)

No-quarantine travel with Malaysia to start this month

Mid March now. Did quarantine free travel scheme started already? Is VTL with or without 1 night qu...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

I agree with Kurt. Australians can already fly to Bali. Many Ausssies would come to Phuket if the re...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russian embassies in Europe don't get a chance to come out with such 'urge'.The embassy ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Spiking new Omicron variant figures in China. Overthere more and more areas again in lock down. So, ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Panic-panic playing among Officialdom about a new Omicron Variant in HongKong. Keep it simple, just ...(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

Please train Thai drivers how to use a circle and not to exit from the inner circle. Consider it the...(Read More)

Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid

A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 