|
PHUKET XTRA - March 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Elbow striker during heated football match |:| University student dies during hazing ritual |:| Ministry reports hong Kong COVID strain |:| Easing of COVID controls expected |:| Premier welcome Betong Airport day after insurgent group’s anniversary Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 15 March 2022, 05:27PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
In short, Thailand is a developing country in terms of tourism. They are short-sighted and only thi...(Read More)
phucket best place...(Read More)
When will this madness end? Can't people see that the countries with strictest lockdown measures...(Read More)
Mid March now. Did quarantine free travel scheme started already? Is VTL with or without 1 night qu...(Read More)
I agree with Kurt. Australians can already fly to Bali. Many Ausssies would come to Phuket if the re...(Read More)
Russian embassies in Europe don't get a chance to come out with such 'urge'.The embassy ...(Read More)
Spiking new Omicron variant figures in China. Overthere more and more areas again in lock down. So, ...(Read More)
Panic-panic playing among Officialdom about a new Omicron Variant in HongKong. Keep it simple, just ...(Read More)
Please train Thai drivers how to use a circle and not to exit from the inner circle. Consider it the...(Read More)
A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.