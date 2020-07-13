Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic found inside dead elephant! Corruption charges over condo project? || July 13

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic found inside dead elephant! Corruption charges over condo project? || July 13

PHUKET XTRA - July 13 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project |:| Vaccine ready ’next year’ |:| Crackdown to target foreigners selling ice cream|:| Jumbo deaths spur call to shun plastic bags Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 13 July 2020, 08:11PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended
Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music
Meth floods back at end of lockdown
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry
Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief
Family financial stress blamed for suicide
DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira
Search continues after man washed off rocks near Paradise Beach
COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’
Jumbo death spurs call to shun plastic bags
Phuket Opinion: Ghost of Phuket past rears its ugly head
Senior MPs visit Phuket to assess COVID fallout and hear resident’s requests
French bus driver dies after attack over mask-wearing rules
One dead, one injured as motorbike crashes into parked truck in Thalang
Thailand, US plot post-outbreak future

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Binomo

 