PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita to contend for Premiership while Senators fight back, Over 900 join ‘Tsunami Walk, Run’ || July 18

1- Senators fight back against post-vote threats
2- Man arrested over Patong Beach fireworks
3- VAT reverse charge scheme in the pipeline
4- More than 900 turn out for ’Tsunami Walk & Run’
PHUKET XTRA - July 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 18 July 2023 06:01 PM
Such juvenile responses by these thin-skinned junta shills. Forget that they used their junta-create...(Read More)
The photo with a militair dressed person ( senator? )shows everything. That is what Thai people not ...(Read More)
Have impression that in 'silence' and underhand the senators sabotaging any change. Now Thai...(Read More)
The 250 "Senators" are performing exactly as their job duties require. Prayut made sure h...(Read More)
Mr Siwat makes himself sounding ridiculous by mentioning that punishment of B60,000 and /or 3 years ...(Read More)
Bunch of cowardly cry-babies. Totally failed the people of Thailand. A good job they are (in theory...(Read More)
Another money in family and mates pockets project on way. I thought Krabi airport is not that busy a...(Read More)
@Old guy, the police don't investigate anything other than who is the easiest and most fruitful ...(Read More)
