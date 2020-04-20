PHUKET XTRA - April 20 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 27 new COVID cases in Thailand, 0 for Phuket |:| Phuket to reopen after April 30? |:| 12 curfew breakers arrested |:| TAT expects only 16mn tourist arrivals |:| Old shrine visible in dry reservoir Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 20 April 2020, 06:46PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
In Boston USA, of 200 randomly tested people, over 60 had antibodies to Covid-19. Do not get compla...(Read More)
@Dicko You spreading fake news ! There is no such thing like free electric in Malaysia.Only discoun...(Read More)
Electricity should absolutely be free during the lockdown, everyone is being forced to stay inside d...(Read More)
"Undergo the disease screening system".. basically waving an inaccurate thermometer in the...(Read More)
nbarcroftr, Yup, the lock down is working. In areas were are no longer Covid-19 cases can sub distri...(Read More)
Is TAT thinking that life/matters abroad are normal, that there no people lost jobs, not eating thei...(Read More)
Use fans in morning, put AC on 28 degrees in afternoon. Don't sleep below a blanket. And if your...(Read More)
Phuket Zoo is not a Zoo. It is a animal prison were animals just have more concrete space than human...(Read More)
Over and over we see photos of the ceremonial Governor's staff not practising social distance. P...(Read More)
How does that work? Thai Embassy staff in KUL go to the border to provide 4000 stranded Thai needed ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.