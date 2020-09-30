BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30

PHUKET XTRA - September 30 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China |:| THA tells resort to accept all feedback |:| B3,000 subsidy for 10 million Thais |:| 5 new Covid cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 05:52PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
B3,000 handout for 10 million
Recommendations to victims of credit repair scams
Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration clarifies? Mother of Patong baby arrested! || September 29
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China
Teams set up to monitor Myanmar migrants
Major water supply outages to affect Kathu, Srisoonthorn
63-year-old skates her way to cancer recovery
Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30
Rebound and reflection in Wuhan as virus claims million lives

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Bloody hell ! Let business start ! All this negative thinking get us nowhere ! Look forward and stop...(Read More)

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

They realized not to have enough handcuffs, shackles, foreigner size prison clothes, and, ... not l...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This mother needs help not jail. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Why 120 Chinese 'tourists' ( read: 'business' people) may enter and foreigners prese...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Emergency Decree till 31 Oct. Married foreigners/Retirees still can not return to their homes in Tha...(Read More)

B3,000 handout for 10 million

This is another way to make poor peoples silence, another thing they remove this 600 Bath old people...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Any revenue from them will just end up in the pockets of corrupt officials or back in China where mo...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Quarantine will prevent 99,9% of past million tourists to come, how will the Pukhet people will surv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

This flight may originate in Guangzhou, bt the passenger could be from anywhere in China maybe even ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

711 will benefit from these Chinese, I will be keeping well away from them...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 