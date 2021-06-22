The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restaurants can now serve alcohol, elephant comes for dinner |:| June 22

PHUKET XTRA - June 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Elephants visits Thai home |:| Thailand to put cannabis strains on heritage list |:| Tar balls ’unlikely’ from Sri Lanka |:| Restrictions lifted in Phuket |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 22 June 2021, 07:07PM

