Recent Comments

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) – which launched a 1% r...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King Of course some people can achieve some amazing things, I NEVER suggested they couldn't, riding a push bike, 842kms is NOT an amazing thing, but fo...(Read More)

Swede found dead in Pattaya, police investigating So she was worried after be didn't turn up for drinks, the red flags may not be up at Phuket beaches but they certainly are on this story!...(Read More)

Swede found dead in Pattaya, police investigating Accusing someone personally of being involved in a murder crime.Hopefully someone knows what he is writing here and about the consequences of it....(Read More)

Over 400 counterfeit bags seized at Phuket Town house Wow...that is enough tacky handbags to supply half of the police officers wives with a new treat to show off to their friends. And poor Ms Sipatthiku...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach Until this is resolved,China should include two or three lifeguards with each tour group...(Read More)

Swede found dead in Pattaya, police investigating Recently had relationship with Waewmanee Luengkrathok (Nicki) I ask her what happened? she was very complacent She said she was owed money by the swed...(Read More)

Police: Yingluck in UK, Interpol red notice sought Rather faster than the action against Boss. Of course killing a policeman is not nearly so important. Let's hope that Interpol tell the Thai polic...(Read More)