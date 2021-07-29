The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29

PHUKET XTRA - July 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Patong workers camp in isolation |:| New plantation found in protected national forest |:| Premier hope COVID virus will ease in 4-6 weeks |:| COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 29 July 2021, 06:08PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’
State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules
Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve
Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days
Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown
Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000
Samui logs record jump in new cases
Virus easing ‘in 4-6 weeks’
Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest
Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation
HM King pardons inmates
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Sandbox to continue despite rising double-digit COVID cases |:| July 27
Police investigate woman’s death after apparent condo fall
Electricity outage to affect Rassada

 

Phuket community
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

All this doesn't matter anyway. Even if they brave up enough to actually arrest this POS he will...(Read More)

HM King pardons inmates

It seems that everyone mentioned above who have had their sentences reduced all appear to have come ...(Read More)

Virus easing ‘in 4-6 weeks’

What a great prime minister you have Thailand!! He HOPES that the covid situation will ease in 4-6 w...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

[“It is an act that indicates the lack of fear of the law."] Why should they ever fear the la...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

The workers at Layan Soi 7 are no longer wearing masks at all on their off hours, and it is party t...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

I never got registered, I even got an SMS about 2 weeks ago when it was to reopen as more supply arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

All of Thailand will be safe as the people starve....(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Bkk people are stuck in Phuket, arrivals from OS testing positive, local outbreak growing, a large p...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

Evidently, the encroachment into areas far above the height limit in the hills to the east of Kamala...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Start up when target not met. Don't stop when target met !!!!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Phuket Property

 