BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen June 15! A July Songkran? 1 new COVID case in Thailand! || June 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen June 15! A July Songkran? 1 new COVID case in Thailand! || June 2

PHUKET XTRA - June 2 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket Airport to resume domestic flights June 15 |:| Tourist businesses reopen at all piers! |:| Songkran sub-holiday in July? |:| 1 new COVID case in Thailand! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 2 June 2020, 07:25PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew
Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases today.
One new national COVID death confirmed, one new case
Thai hotels on the chopping block
Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Last Phuket COVID patient discharged! Land, sea borders open! Beaches still closed? || June 1
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen
Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels
Phuket officials mark one week of zero new COVID cases
‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road
Phuket hotels allowed to reopen
Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted
Stranded Thais return from London, several feverish

 

Phuket community
Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

Thai's being allowed to return to their own country ? The serial poster wont be amused to hear t...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

DEK...I am talking about investment opportunities, applicable laws, rules and regulations...and on a...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

Thor..."This island does not live off Thai tourism as everyone knows" Oh really? Statistic...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

I have been coming here since 78 and have lived here for past 3 years - if I felt I was treated badl...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

sandbar@people do not gather on the dive deck of a boat and drink alcohol which is what was happenin...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

R2...if Pascale is not remarking about Thailand, in what way has he digressed in pointing out incorr...(Read More)

Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests

"We have a great country" ,Trump declared... And the "Greatest"President of all...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

" As a foreigner you never been well treated here..." You are surprised given the attitud...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

"The 70% of foreign Thai share holders..." Kurt,why bother to comment about Thai Airways ...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

As a diver I know how crowded dive boats can be, and the close proximity you are to each other. So ...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand

 