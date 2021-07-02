PHUKET XTRA - July 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Potential new anti-alcohol law in the works |:| COVID update |:| US trafficking report downgrades Thailand |:| Patong left silent as Phuket reopens Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 2 July 2021
