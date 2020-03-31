Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cluster grows, Phuket hotels closed! Fear over elephants! || March 31

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cluster grows, Phuket hotels closed! Fear over elephants! || March 31

PHUKET XTRA - March 31 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Patong cluster grows, Phuket total hits 69 |:| Thailand death toll now at 10, government worker infected |:| Phuket airport still seeing flights, hotels ordered shut |:| Fears over elephant welfare after camps close Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 08:20PM

