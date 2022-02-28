|
PHUKET XTRA - February 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Evacuation of Thais out of Ukraine begins |:| Speedboat owner, driver charged over actress’ death |:| Alleged hitman arrested |:| Patong police flamed over arrest of flower vendor Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 28 February 2022, 06:43PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Ruble just collapsed. Luckily for Tland, Putin's Folly was at the end of tourist season, no...(Read More)
Well I was in the fourth month of gestation, but history records it as Cuban exiles attacked Cuba...(Read More)
Stupid is as stupid does. I wonder how many 'victims' went straight to the lottery ticket ve...(Read More)
Yellow shirt needs some pointing lessons....(Read More)
Good idea. Udon has a huge and increasingly affluent population. Unfortunately there are no direct f...(Read More)
Anyone else remember the CIA's disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion? Was that Cuba or not?...(Read More)
BTW, what's with the famous sign at Patong beach? Never saw it in all the times I have been to P...(Read More)
Sorry for their hardships but I am loving this rain. In 15 years, never has it rained so much in wi...(Read More)
Just another bleating patriarchal BS dogma. noting women do all the housekeeping and cooking work in...(Read More)
More than 300,000 monks in Thailand. That is a large brigade of hidden unemployed, living relaxed on...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.