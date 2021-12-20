BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron cases mount in Thailand as 1st local case found, Maya Bay Beach reopening confirmed || December 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron cases mount in Thailand as 1st local case found, Maya Bay Beach reopening confirmed || December 20

PHUKET XTRA - December 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Health officials propose suspension of Test & Go scheme amid Omicron cases |:| First local Omicron case found in Thailand |:| Andrea Bocelli to sing at Phuket New Year Countdown |:| Maya Bay Beach reopening confirmed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 20 December 2021, 08:13PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First local transmission of Omicron confirmed
Test & Go entry may be suspended on Omicron concerns
No local transmission of Omicron in Phuket, say officials
Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, Koh Yao Yai
Maya Bay confirmed to reopen Jan 1
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sexual assualt claim
More Omicron cases confirmed
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
Omicron detected in passenger returning from Saudi
Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention
SMEs urged to register for Job Retention Program
All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, one new death

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Well, the woman being bullied was Thai, and the man who got killed was 'whitey' so there'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

A few years back I took in 2 neglected horses and the owner, a French woman gave me some gear to ...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Agree completely- big Pharma makes gazillions off cold remedies. Send me 1000 baht and I'll tel...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Kurt, what a load of crap again.BA doesn' t stop flying to Thailand because of Omicron. You and ...(Read More)

All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup

Thai are ok in yearly routine festival doings, for that they can float on previous routines. Somethi...(Read More)

Maya Bay confirmed to reopen Jan 1

So, instead of 1 fee, now they go to collect 2 fees. That is what it is all about, yes? Money! Who c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

The army already tried to rein in the taxi drivers. They arrested nearly 100 of them in Karon and th...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Omicron is so 'mild', that in Europe now countries go in partial/full lock down because of i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Is there nothing written in a issued taxi license what a taxi is obligated too? Order taxi drivers ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

@JohnC, ..."less reason for anyone to use taxis"? Did you ever stand at side Patak Rd, or...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 