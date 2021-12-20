|
PHUKET XTRA - December 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Health officials propose suspension of Test & Go scheme amid Omicron cases |:| First local Omicron case found in Thailand |:| Andrea Bocelli to sing at Phuket New Year Countdown |:| Maya Bay Beach reopening confirmed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 20 December 2021, 08:13PM
