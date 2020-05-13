PHUKET XTRA - May 13 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com No new coronavirus cases in Thailand! |:| Police extortion racket crackdown |:| Community pantries across Phuket! |:| Business leaders donate B10mn for checkpoint Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 13 May 2020, 06:44PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@kurt Another case of you not thinking before you post Try "engaging brain" occasionally ?...(Read More)
'All arrivals on the island must observe a home quarantine' and must install a tracking app....(Read More)
"10,000-20,000 people have left since the nationwide lockdown was eased on May 3," so they...(Read More)
wow...and I thought Facebook was the haven for the conspiracy theorist nutters. PH has taken over. ...(Read More)
" Were they paid ? " Ok,Christy,let's say I would rape someone and afterwards would g...(Read More)
LALALA, yes I understand what Dr Faucin is preaching. Testing, testing, and be careful with opening ...(Read More)
Yeah Kurt,keep believing what Doc Faucin or other scientists say and recommend.Go on with being scar...(Read More)
They donating 10million THB in a surveillance system when cases in Thailand are at 1 digit and very ...(Read More)
And here you go..... tracking and control measures being set up, I recommend to read about the so ca...(Read More)
A extra new Thai Tourist tax? What is Thailand doing with the already long time 'foreigner depa...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.