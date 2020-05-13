BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases! Police extortion racket crackdown? Community pantries across Phuket! || May 13

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases! Police extortion racket crackdown? Community pantries across Phuket! || May 13

PHUKET XTRA - May 13 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com No new coronavirus cases in Thailand! |:| Police extortion racket crackdown |:| Community pantries across Phuket! |:| Business leaders donate B10mn for checkpoint Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 06:44PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand Sticks by its Cryptocurrency Commitment
Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen
Hotels in Asia increasingly worried as debts mount
Power outage to affect Kamala
‘Community pantries’ pop up across Phuket
Spanish woman aged 113 beats coronavirus
Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system
No new COVID cases nationally for the first time
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 224
Police disguise as food delivery drivers to arrest drug suspects
Police extortion racket in the crosshairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12
Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19
Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

@kurt Another case of you not thinking before you post Try "engaging brain" occasionally ?...(Read More)

Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen

'All arrivals on the island must observe a home quarantine' and must install a tracking app....(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

"10,000-20,000 people have left since the nationwide lockdown was eased on May 3," so they...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

wow...and I thought Facebook was the haven for the conspiracy theorist nutters. PH has taken over. ...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

" Were they paid ? " Ok,Christy,let's say I would rape someone and afterwards would g...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

LALALA, yes I understand what Dr Faucin is preaching. Testing, testing, and be careful with opening ...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Yeah Kurt,keep believing what Doc Faucin or other scientists say and recommend.Go on with being scar...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

They donating 10million THB in a surveillance system when cases in Thailand are at 1 digit and very ...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

And here you go..... tracking and control measures being set up, I recommend to read about the so ca...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

A extra new Thai Tourist tax? What is Thailand doing with the already long time 'foreigner depa...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 