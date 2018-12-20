PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: News anchors vs online trolls! Resort murders! Private youth centers? || Dec. 20

|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - December 20 Murder charges over drowning wife |:| New anchors vs online trolls |:| Fugitive arrested |:| Private juvenile centers? |:| Taxi runs over elderly man Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 20 December 2018, 06:24PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Beacuse of reason lack of visa issue problem some courruption in Bangladesh employ in working Thai E...(Read More)
Here's a wild idea: instead of trying to get tacky mass tourism tourists to visit the Land of Sm...(Read More)
Where do they get these figures from? The place is like a ghost town....(Read More)
Is this why there are 20 speedboats for sale suddenly on Viset road in Rawai? Or is that because of ...(Read More)
Errr- Insp K the beach chairs were removed by the authorities. You really do exist in a parallel uni...(Read More)
Believe that TAT gets money from the Government after how many tourists are registered in to Thailan...(Read More)
There's about 20 speed boats for sale in Rawai all parked together on land. Not down...plz :D...(Read More)
. ThePhuketNews wrote: Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ...(Read More)
Wow, I have many wrong road doings by these professional drivers on my front and back dash cams, mos...(Read More)
TAT Chief strikes back? Wow. Who is interested in inaccurate TAT tourist number bookkeeping and pep ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.