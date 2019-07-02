Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nai Harn’s ’dark water’! Tracking slow loris tout? Cop killers arrested! || July 2

PHUKET XTRA - July 2 Nai Harn lake ’dark water’ |:| Thai film editors joins Oscars academy |:| Tracking slow loris tout |:| No memorial service for Phoenix victims |:| Cop killer suspects arrested Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 2 July 2019, 05:52PM

 

 

Be the first to comment.

Phuket community
Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

liar .. water in the past has never been this color...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Oh brother...“The case is now in the hands of the Royal Thai Police...". Don't we all fee...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

Phuket Highway Police? Is that the organisation with Highway patrol cars you only see when VIP's...(Read More)

Patong Mayor steps aside in illegal hotel crackdown

Mutiny of a Mayor! Wow! As all Acts do, also this 'Order' is like a fishing net with big hol...(Read More)

Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout

Oh boy...I'm sure PingPong is terrified at the prospects of being arrested. Nothing going on her...(Read More)

Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

Total fiasco again...showing that government regulation has about as much meaning as a schoolyard pi...(Read More)

Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout

Wow these wildlife officials are getting serious now! "If we catch you a third time, you'll...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

Okay, so the water was not black before the "wastewater treatment plant" was built, that j...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

3 on a motor bile with no helmets, 2 laws broken already...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

no lights, illegal, no helmets, illegal, three people on a motorbike, illegal, Lock them up...(Read More)

 

