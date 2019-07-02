PHUKET XTRA - July 2 Nai Harn lake ’dark water’ |:| Thai film editors joins Oscars academy |:| Tracking slow loris tout |:| No memorial service for Phoenix victims |:| Cop killer suspects arrested Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 2 July 2019, 05:52PM
liar .. water in the past has never been this color...(Read More)
Oh brother...“The case is now in the hands of the Royal Thai Police...". Don't we all fee...(Read More)
Phuket Highway Police? Is that the organisation with Highway patrol cars you only see when VIP's...(Read More)
Mutiny of a Mayor! Wow! As all Acts do, also this 'Order' is like a fishing net with big hol...(Read More)
Oh boy...I'm sure PingPong is terrified at the prospects of being arrested. Nothing going on her...(Read More)
Total fiasco again...showing that government regulation has about as much meaning as a schoolyard pi...(Read More)
Wow these wildlife officials are getting serious now! "If we catch you a third time, you'll...(Read More)
Okay, so the water was not black before the "wastewater treatment plant" was built, that j...(Read More)
3 on a motor bile with no helmets, 2 laws broken already...(Read More)
no lights, illegal, no helmets, illegal, three people on a motorbike, illegal, Lock them up...(Read More)
