Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More cop extortion allegations as Thailand improve in corruption survey || February 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More cop extortion allegations as Thailand improve in corruption survey || February 1

PHUKET XTRA - February 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 1 February 2023, 07:04PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tour guide chief denounces report of B1mn drug extortion by police
Phuket air quality takes a hit
Phuket gets three MPs at next election
Phuket officials ready for Valentine’s day
Power outage to affect Sinsuk Thani, Srisoonthorn
PM warns bad cops ‘must go’
Corruption questions raised over failed Phuket construction projects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism officials target 12mn visitors, Cycling from Chiang Mai to Phuket || January 31
One pill limit or face meth dealing charge
Thalang cop collects Red Cross Fair top prize
Power outage to affect key areas in Cherng Talay
Over 60 dead, mostly police, in Pakistan mosque blast
Actress bribe claim borne out by officers’ confessions: source
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket international schools vs Asia, Hopes for peace in Thailand’s Deep South || January 30
Phuket to welcome 12mn tourists in 2023, predicts TAT

 

Phuket community
PM warns bad cops ‘must go’

Meat and drink to our resident, ageing vigilantes. They havent invented as much since Alexander Flem...(Read More)

One pill limit or face meth dealing charge

Thaksin is ancient history. ...(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

@Kurt. I hear that southern Chile is relatively haze or 'smog' free. Why not consider re-loc...(Read More)

Corruption questions raised over failed Phuket construction projects

Oh dear, the usual, creaking, elderly suspects are very vocal on this. I see the exit door to Thaila...(Read More)

The need for saving lives

Thank you Mr Modell for your selfless actions and dedication to helping fellow expats. ...(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

PN, please, call it smog, not haze. Well, Phuket is over crowded. No wonder. And why public should d...(Read More)

Phuket officials ready for Valentine’s day

I am not surprised that Mr.K. felt the need to complain/moan about it again.Living here on a tempora...(Read More)

Phuket international schools 8th cheapest in Asia

Wow! Our regular commenters here are also education experts! Who knew?...(Read More)

PM warns bad cops ‘must go’

I believe miss Arlene An was hold longer than the 47 minutes the RTP lump sum gang claims. Police li...(Read More)

Phuket officials ready for Valentine’s day

Don't we see Valentine Day as a private matter? That Government takes the lead in this is funny....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket

 