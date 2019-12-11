PHUKET XTRA - December 11 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Monkey bites tourist! |:| Patong restaurant on fire |:| Concerns over school merger plans |:| Teacher held for electric killing of twins! |:| Missing woman's body surfaces Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 11 December 2019, 05:54PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The phot os a smiling police officer, looking at a tourist with a monkey on his shoulder is not exac...(Read More)
Warning after warning after warning throughout the time. Warning signs all over. When do Phuket Offi...(Read More)
Sad to see how the shopping and fnb outlets always cave in to the demands of the mafia run taxis who...(Read More)
Wow, the speed in time within Central Festival Management gave in in presence of a politician and po...(Read More)
Just a question for Phuket Marine Office : What professional and tourist safety procedures this open...(Read More)
And why they selling snack up there to overpriced price. Of course for give to the ...(Read More)
Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)
Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)
Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)
They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.