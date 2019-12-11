Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkey bites tourist! Concerns over school merger? Killed over limes? || December 11

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkey bites tourist! Concerns over school merger? Killed over limes? || December 11

PHUKET XTRA - December 11 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Monkey bites tourist! |:| Patong restaurant on fire |:| Concerns over school merger plans |:| Teacher held for electric killing of twins! |:| Missing woman's body surfaces Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 05:54PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak
Water-supply outage to affect key tourist beach towns
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight
No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist
Headless corpse washed ashore
More MPs face land scrutiny as activist points finger at all major parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search enters Day 4! Unclaimed B10.4 billion? Phuket tourism woes! || December 10
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands
CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Power outage to hit Laguna area

 

Phuket community
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

The phot os a smiling police officer, looking at a tourist with a monkey on his shoulder is not exac...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

Warning after warning after warning throughout the time. Warning signs all over. When do Phuket Offi...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Sad to see how the shopping and fnb outlets always cave in to the demands of the mafia run taxis who...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Wow, the speed in time within Central Festival Management gave in in presence of a politician and po...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Just a question for Phuket Marine Office : What professional and tourist safety procedures this open...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

And why they selling snack up there to overpriced price. Of course for give to the ...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Football
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential