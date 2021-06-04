PHUKET XTRA - June 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Mass vaccination underway for working expats |:| Phuket tourism figure speaks out on |:| Human-trafficking kingpin dies in prison hospital |:| Phuket COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 4 June 2021, 07:01PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Xi vaccines have never been approved by W.H.O. Not for mass vaccinations only for emergency. Yet off...(Read More)
Very interesting comment of Mr Bhummikitty. Situation is just as he said. Specially that..."T...(Read More)
Have some Thai neighbor to this market who was diagnosed with corona yesterday....(Read More)
It’s a looooong road to 69 million, how many % have get the so-called “vaccine“ in LOS. In my ...(Read More)
Great news indeed. Phuket looks desolate, like a ghost town. They desperately need the return of tou...(Read More)
Way to go Chiang Mai. Even if they're only taking registrations and not yet actually providing j...(Read More)
....Phuket reopening is a pure Phuket matter. 'De rest of the world' has no say in that. It ...(Read More)
'Reopening' talks and realizing it are 2 different things. Government agencies appear not to...(Read More)
Well a look at tv news in my country in Scandinavia last night, and Government say no travel to any ...(Read More)
Spreading the misinformation a little further! Governor Yuthasak Supasorn doesn't even know ho...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.