PHUKET XTRA - November 15 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com #PVCPhuket Treadmill Drug Bust |:| Government cracks down on banned pesticides |:| Russian blacklisted for seven year overstay |:| Budget airlines beg for tax break |:| FFP takes aim at end conscription



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 15 November 2019, 06:04PM