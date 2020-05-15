PHUKET XTRA - May 15 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com UPDATE: Phuket Airport NOT to reopen |:| Shopping malls, fitness centres to reopen |:| 7 new infections in Thailand |:| Owner of cadet school gets death for boy’s fatal beating Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 15 May 2020, 07:16PM
Good luck getting people to come back to this bureaucratic nightmare once this debacle is over. The ...(Read More)
I agree with you on Bill Gates, do you actually know that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation fund...(Read More)
Blithering idiots. 56 deaths but millions of livelihoods destroyed. But, one saving grace, there isn...(Read More)
Ah chapter 31 so quick. Can't wait chapter 32, that is Phuket Airport opens!!...(Read More)
Zero cases but Phuket Airport remains closed as "...the situation is still considered a risk&qu...(Read More)
Massive public loss of face for governor, by the very group (Anutin & Bhumjaithai) he has been t...(Read More)
And NOW: CAAT will not open Phuket Airport until further notice because of "operational reasons...(Read More)
Now you see it, oops, now you don't!! Chapter 31. Can't wait for next installment....(Read More)
Oh yeah LALA I forgot: We never landed on the moon, 5G causes CoVid, and Bill Gates is planning a va...(Read More)
Will passengers actually refunded when the booked tickets or they again will be lured in some airlin...(Read More)
