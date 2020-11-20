PHUKET XTRA - November 20 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand loosens abortion laws |:| Protest, political update |:| Thai police to go after protester using lesem ajeste |:| Millions of meth pills seized |:| Four new Covid-19 cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 20 November 2020, 05:21PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Would anyone expect government help for the tin mining industry? Probably not. In general, isn'...(Read More)
A country doesn't need criminal codes to punish girls/women after a abortion. A country needs me...(Read More)
@ Christy Sweet, I agree. And to 'prevent' the need of abortion, schools must have sexual ed...(Read More)
@lLalala, yes, I know that, hehehe. But why they write it? They really think they run out of availab...(Read More)
Since last week the monsoon wind season turned 180 degrees, we may expect surf at Phuket west coast ...(Read More)
Of course there was never something 'positive' in outcome to expect from that 'mobile Th...(Read More)
Mac, I would stay one season at home, its bad everywhere specially where you come from! We ( and all...(Read More)
well, by now all the attendants at the event "Restart Phuket 2020" have learned that Gover...(Read More)
Surfers should be careful that this situation does not escalate all over the island. Since surfers ...(Read More)
Tourist will now go to other destinations. Not Thailand this time ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.