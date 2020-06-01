Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Last Phuket COVID patient discharged! Land, sea borders open! Beaches still closed? || June 1

PHUKET XTRA - June 1 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket road, sea borders open! |:| Big list of what’s reopened, beaches still closed |:| Last Phuket COVID patient discharged |:| Two dead as truck hits power pole |:| Heavy downpours Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 1 June 2020, 06:56PM

Phuket community
‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

Can somebody ask the Maj. Gen. which planet he comes from ??...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

Opening for who? First open the airport and let free travel to the provinces, stop locking up the p...(Read More)

Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

As I have posted before there is an exemption for Thai fishermen and those going about their work - ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

How can the hotels open today if there is no public transport available on to the island ???...(Read More)

Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday

Barriers around Nai Harn Lake were removed last week it is possible to excercise around the lake. T...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

I wonder where my comments go? So can we assume that a hotel's swimming pool would be deemed a ...(Read More)

‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

Regarding the registration requirements, showed this article to a person from another Province - the...(Read More)

Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

LOL....Thai nutcases in action... Muay Thai is allowed but Karate and Taekwondo not...can somebody t...(Read More)

Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

Swimming pools,Lakes, water activities allowed, BEACHES ,no , nein, нет, ไม่ ,tidak, 沒...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

The beach is the he safest place to be , after a study by the Chinese governments health department ...(Read More)

 

