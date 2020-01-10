Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kid killed in gold shop robbery! Arcade game is gambling? Turtles lays eggs! || January 10

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kid killed in gold shop robbery! Arcade game is gambling? Turtles lays eggs! || January 10

PHUKET XTRA - January 10 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Murderous robber kills kid, 2 others |:| Arcade game is gambling? |:| Cops clash over scanners |:| Turtle lays eggs on Phuket beach! |:| Phuket officials dodge woman's death confirmation |:| Thailand Yacht Show 2020! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 10 January 2020, 08:53PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Iran denies Ukrainian plane downed by missile
Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year
Gold thief shoots three dead including 2-year-old boy
Thailand Yacht Show: Multhull Solutions delivers exclusive Asia premiere of award-winning NEEL 51
Leatherback turtle lays eggs on Phuket’s Nai Thon Beach
Keeping your spark alive
US believes Iran military accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner
Cops clash over scanners as 'Big Joke' links shooting to deal
School bullying problem worsening with over 90% of pupils victimised
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Did cops sell seized drugs? Thailand Yacht Show 2020! Mystery Patong hotel fall? || January 9
Thailand Yacht Show officially underway
Frenchman, 75, dies at Patong Beach
Turk tourist under investigation over death of Patong ladyboy in seven-story hotel fall
Thailand Yacht Show: The Leopard 53 Powercat
The Thailand Yacht Show is on!

 

Phuket community
Thailand Yacht Show officially underway

Would be interesting to read information what problems/paperwork/duties/reports you face with Thai C...(Read More)

Cops clash over scanners as 'Big Joke' links shooting to deal

Life is no Big Joke for a police general. Going 'shopping' with Lexus car of his wife during...(Read More)

Turk tourist under investigation over death of Patong ladyboy in seven-story hotel fall

Just before the thai lady boy decided to 'fly', there were 4 people in the room. Right? 2 fo...(Read More)

Fifth visitor quarantined over mystery Wuhan virus

Just saw on BBC World and CNN that the disease is SARS related. Why is China not checking flight tr...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

'Order' strictly monitor vehicles emissions and enforce open-air burnings BEFORE this Bangko...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

No, its not simple thinking, its basic common sense. If there is little water one cant grow anythin...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

What on earth does water resources got to do with Tourism growth? ...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

Thank you for this report. Glad to see some coverage of what needs to be done whilst Neanderthals ab...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

The phenomena is natural alright, but over thousands of years- not one hundred and eighty Wa...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

K,is there anything you can think about except your water paranoia ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 