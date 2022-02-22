BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Junior cop indicted over pedestrian crossing death, Level 4 COVID alert || February 22

PHUKET XTRA - February 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Junior cop indicted over pedestrian crossing death |:| Electric scooters banned on all Phuket roads |:| Southern Thailand peace talks to continue in March |:| Level 4 COVID alert Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 22 February 2022, 07:29PM

Phuket community
Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Except the horses are housed in a rural zone on 4 rai of land. They don't bother anyone, eith...(Read More)

Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

I agree with Kurt. That Party/Bar in Patong Hill is a Covid spreader. So many tourists and locals go...(Read More)

Governor welcomes five ambassadors

No, it seems that there's only you cares about such trivia. The rest of us love the place....(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

@Capricornball. You can't ride one then? You should try, very good fun. ...(Read More)

Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

Phuket has got to be considered as a "high risk" area, as a fair amount of visitors are ar...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

Good, these miserable toys have taken over public walkways and bike paths in Oz and the US. There ar...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Kamala

Great...there are only 2 traffic lights between Surin and Patong, and it looks like they'll both...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

How about the sidealks and designated cycle paths [Cherngtalay]...more sabre rattling with little ac...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Important news right there, very interesting article...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

So, they found something new to charge tourists with. What about the saleng (sidecar)? Here is a quo...(Read More)

 

