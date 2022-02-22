|
PHUKET XTRA - February 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Junior cop indicted over pedestrian crossing death |:| Electric scooters banned on all Phuket roads |:| Southern Thailand peace talks to continue in March |:| Level 4 COVID alert Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 22 February 2022, 07:29PM
Except the horses are housed in a rural zone on 4 rai of land. They don't bother anyone, eith...(Read More)
I agree with Kurt. That Party/Bar in Patong Hill is a Covid spreader. So many tourists and locals go...(Read More)
No, it seems that there's only you cares about such trivia. The rest of us love the place....(Read More)
@Capricornball. You can't ride one then? You should try, very good fun. ...(Read More)
Phuket has got to be considered as a "high risk" area, as a fair amount of visitors are ar...(Read More)
Good, these miserable toys have taken over public walkways and bike paths in Oz and the US. There ar...(Read More)
Great...there are only 2 traffic lights between Surin and Patong, and it looks like they'll both...(Read More)
How about the sidealks and designated cycle paths [Cherngtalay]...more sabre rattling with little ac...(Read More)
Important news right there, very interesting article...(Read More)
So, they found something new to charge tourists with. What about the saleng (sidecar)? Here is a quo...(Read More)
