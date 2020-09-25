PHUKET XTRA - September 25 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Constitution amendment votes delayed |:| Corrupt politico given 99 years |:| Search for mom of abandoned baby continues |:| Immigration offices open Saturday |:| Recovered patients reinfected Covid Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 25 September 2020, 07:46PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)
@Kurt Your posts comment on things that just aren't pertinent. No, I wasn't disappointed. ...(Read More)
As I understand it the Thai Government is happy for tourists already here to stay on they merely wan...(Read More)
Phuket Governor is wise in saying domestic tourists can't replace the need for foreign tourists,...(Read More)
It becomes step by step a Thai Officialdom trend to label things they not like as being 'illegal...(Read More)
@Foot, you are right. But I understood from your writing that you were disappointed with re-start da...(Read More)
By the way, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is predominantly muslim country it is tolerant to all k...(Read More)
Pascale....and what ? It is solely at my discretion with who I make busines and who I trust.....(Read More)
IDon't agree with these numbers if you look at Kata & Karon area about 90% of the business...(Read More)
So the "digital" minister is going to try and suppress freedom of speach on the social med...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.