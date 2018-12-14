THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hubby drowns wife? Google, hospital team up! Cave divers on Time hero list! || Dec. 14

PHUKET XTRA - December 14 Husband on trial over killing wife for B142 Mn |:| Property owners of fake good vendors to be hit |:| Google, state hospital team up |:| Cave rescuers on Time’s heroes list |:| EC: Welfare scheme not populist Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 14 December 2018, 06:20PM

 

 

Phuket community
Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Be no shop left in patong lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

Highway Police? I fall of my chair! Since when has Phuket highway police? Anyone? And the general fo...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

OK, I'll ask the question... how does a parade show readiness? And if it does, just what are the...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

I read again: " The Chinese market has also fallen - meaning that fewer illegal tourguides are ...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

Why they announce with dry eyes and 'serious face' twice a year a 7 Days of Danger campaign?...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

I wonder why the Patong police were not involved ......? ...(Read More)

Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder

Talk is cheap, let’s see a swift and severe prosecution and sentence. Seems little doubt over his ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

Very good question regarding insurance. They complain that the tourists without insurance cause a fi...(Read More)

 

